Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,035 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,634 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 116.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 27,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 14,563 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in LKQ by 2.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $47.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Barrington Research cut shares of LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments.

