Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 289,832 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289,832 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 73.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 316,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.0027 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

