Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Head-To-Head Review

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.1% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Cue Health and Pacific Biosciences of California, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Biosciences of California 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus target price of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.32%. Given Pacific Biosciences of California’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Pacific Biosciences of California is more favorable than Cue Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Pacific Biosciences of California’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California -138.85% -41.32% -12.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Pacific Biosciences of California’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pacific Biosciences of California $130.51 million 19.78 -$181.22 million ($0.89) -13.15

Cue Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pacific Biosciences of California.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California beats Cue Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health (Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

