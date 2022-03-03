Cullinan Associates Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 79,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 4,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,976 shares of company stock worth $12,032,503 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.74 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.53 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.51.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

