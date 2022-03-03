Cullinan Associates Inc. Purchases New Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in ResMed by 112.3% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ResMed by 94,640.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,685 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $249.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.61. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.37 and a 12 month high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on RMD. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $398,243.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,798,238 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

