Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Shares Gap Down to $8.29

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.29, but opened at $7.69. Custom Truck One Source shares last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 85 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $14,916,959.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider James Carlsen purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

