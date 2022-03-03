CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,052 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of CBAY opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.59.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.