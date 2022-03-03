Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.
Cytokinetics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
