Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Director Santo J. Costa Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $37.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.09. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.48. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 729.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CYTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.93.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

