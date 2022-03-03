Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $37.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.34. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 305.72%. The company’s revenue was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,213. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,014,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 585,782 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,648,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,641,000 after buying an additional 53,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,604,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,727,000 after buying an additional 214,005 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

