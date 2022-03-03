CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

NASDAQ CTMX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 27,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,741. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

