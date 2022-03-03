CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.83.

Shares of CTMX stock opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $271.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.76% and a negative net margin of 108.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 23.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 15.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 697,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

