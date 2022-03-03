DA Davidson Comments on MasTec, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MasTec in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the construction company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MasTec’s FY2022 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MasTec from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $77.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MasTec has a 12-month low of $74.92 and a 12-month high of $122.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

