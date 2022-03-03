Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €90.40 Average PT from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €90.40 ($101.57).

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($101.12) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($114.61) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Daimler stock traded down €2.38 ($2.67) on Monday, hitting €64.06 ($71.98). The company had a trading volume of 8,133,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion and a PE ratio of 5.13. Daimler has a 52 week low of €60.10 ($67.53) and a 52 week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €76.05.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

