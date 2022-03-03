Dan H. Arnold Sells 23,119 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 23,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $4,179,221.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.60 and its 200-day moving average is $164.16. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.76%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,538,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 38.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LPL Financial by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,199,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,879,000 after buying an additional 170,010 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 136.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

