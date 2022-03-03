Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Raised by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Deere & Company by 491.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Deere & Company by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.19.

DE traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $378.01. The company had a trading volume of 38,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,873. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $359.44. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $320.50 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $115.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

