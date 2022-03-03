Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.72) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Denali Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush analyst L. Chico anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DNLI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

NASDAQ DNLI opened at $32.22 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.95.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.12). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 597.15%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,056,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,515,000 after acquiring an additional 46,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,110,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,741,000 after acquiring an additional 549,985 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,369,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,891,000 after acquiring an additional 959,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,027,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,030,000 after acquiring an additional 229,437 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,982,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $909,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carole Ho sold 1,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $62,759.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,636 shares of company stock worth $3,280,357 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.