Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) Short Interest Update

Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 768,100 shares, a growth of 477.5% from the January 31st total of 133,000 shares. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 576,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dermata Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,666 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,806 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Dermata Therapeutics worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DRMA stock opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32. Dermata Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

