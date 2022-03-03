DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15), Yahoo Finance reports. DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Shares of DMTK opened at $13.53 on Thursday. DermTech has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $69.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock worth $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of DermTech by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in DermTech by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in DermTech by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

