Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.32

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.32 and traded as low as $1.18. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 1,507 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter.

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

