Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $130.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $320.00 to $130.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Carvana from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Carvana from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.62.

CVNA stock opened at $138.61 on Monday. Carvana has a twelve month low of $107.50 and a twelve month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of -86.63 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 181 shares of company stock valued at $45,514. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

