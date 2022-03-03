Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target to GBX 1,700

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,800 ($24.15) to GBX 1,700 ($22.81) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,699 ($22.80) to GBX 1,765 ($23.68) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of St. James’s Place from an equal weight rating to a buy rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($22.81) to GBX 1,600 ($21.47) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, St. James’s Place has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,741.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF opened at $17.62 on Monday. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12.
Get Rating)
St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on St. James’s Place (STJPF)
- Pinterest Stock Looking Interesting Down Here
- Ross Stores Moves Higher On Greatly Improved Long Term Outlook
- 3 Best Textile and Apparel Stocks Right Now
- Hormel, Another Consumer Staple The Institutions Are Buying
- Semiconductor Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.