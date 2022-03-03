Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 413827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on DB shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

