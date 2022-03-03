Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.50

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.53, with a volume of 413827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.61) to €14.00 ($15.73) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter valued at about $89,000.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

