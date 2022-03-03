DFSocial Gaming Price Reaches $0.0731 on Exchanges (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0731 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $900,848.49 and $43,555.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00042555 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,811.76 or 0.06627443 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,579.08 or 1.00360855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00045938 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00046989 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002753 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

