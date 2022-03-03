DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to announce $43.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.90 million. DHT posted sales of $71.28 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $274.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.70 million to $315.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.50 million, with estimates ranging from $316.30 million to $363.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. DHT’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

NYSE:DHT opened at $6.17 on Thursday. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.13 and a beta of -0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHT. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHT by 35.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 643,638 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DHT by 11.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,908,000 after purchasing an additional 145,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DHT by 12.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,050,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 221,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the second quarter worth approximately $586,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

