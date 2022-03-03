Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Diana Shipping in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diana Shipping has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of Diana Shipping stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.57. Diana Shipping has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.75%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is 63.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Diana Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Diana Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

