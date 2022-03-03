Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 16,561 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 407,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.23% of Aspen Aerogels worth $18,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EAM Global Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 709.3% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 84,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 74,275 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1,237.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 99,366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 91,938 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.18.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $31.65 on Thursday. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 34.38% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

