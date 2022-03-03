Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,070,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,220,190 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.34% of Kosmos Energy worth $17,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOS. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,894,000 after acquiring an additional 7,673,182 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 263.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,478,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,336,000 after buying an additional 6,145,270 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after buying an additional 3,413,880 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,563,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KOS opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.61.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $3.95 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.04.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

