Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843,450 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Atlas worth $19,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Atlas in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlas in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.06). Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $428.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Atlas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

