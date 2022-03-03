Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $18.51 Million Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Cutera worth $18,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 608.7% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after buying an additional 29,481 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,230,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Cutera in the third quarter worth approximately $718,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cutera by 33.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CUTR opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $701.04 million, a PE ratio of 557.79 and a beta of 1.58. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.83.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $65.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUTR. Maxim Group upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth acquired 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,536.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.15 per share, with a total value of $49,807.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,091 shares of company stock worth $108,929. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

