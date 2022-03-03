Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,323 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.10% of BrightView worth $17,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 17.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,492,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,793,000 after purchasing an additional 371,021 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 204.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 363,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in BrightView by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,285,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,777 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in BrightView by 385.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 139,601 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. William Blair downgraded BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BV opened at $13.93 on Thursday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.37.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

