Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 533,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in 2U were worth $17,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $335,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in 2U by 6.9% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in 2U in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 2U by 44.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 156,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter worth about $23,361,000.

In other 2U news, COO Mark Chernis acquired 33,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $304,686.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Maeder acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $1,037,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 169,522 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,012. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 2U stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $777.84 million, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.18. 2U, Inc. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $46.52.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.43. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on 2U from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on 2U from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on 2U from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 2U presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.10.

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

