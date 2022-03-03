Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 557,211 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 103.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,098,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557,211 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.05% of IVERIC bio worth $17,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 112,086 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 862,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

ISEE opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.46. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ISEE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IVERIC bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other IVERIC bio news, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 8,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $122,238.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,420 shares of company stock worth $2,011,398 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

