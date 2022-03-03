Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.37. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $7.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.90. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,187,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,031,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $154,009,000 after buying an additional 246,837 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 611.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 225,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 193,840 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 587,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,544,000 after purchasing an additional 159,494 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

