Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.
Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at $400,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
