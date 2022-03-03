Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Buys New Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the period. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.00. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,327. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $67.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.