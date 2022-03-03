Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Invests $1.63 Million in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,405 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.12. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.34 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.39.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.