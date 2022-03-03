Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,485,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.16% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12,476.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 747,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after acquiring an additional 741,369 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $6,049,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2,347.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 90,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 610.6% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 93,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 73,841 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:HACK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,327. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.04. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.