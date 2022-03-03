Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA Purchases Shares of 47,879 BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICSH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 957,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,375,000 after buying an additional 94,548 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 639,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after buying an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 637,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,176,000 after buying an additional 613,712 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,563,000 after purchasing an additional 44,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 467,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 462,427 shares in the last quarter.

ICSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,707,334 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.41.

