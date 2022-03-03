DocuSign (DOCU) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect DocuSign to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DocuSign to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DOCU opened at $114.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.49. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -197.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,505,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $165.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.61.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

