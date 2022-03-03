Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Lowered to $230.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $251.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.79.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $47.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.