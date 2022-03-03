Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Purchased by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after purchasing an additional 648,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 232,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,007,000 after acquiring an additional 188,343 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.45.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $8.28 on Thursday, hitting $148.20. 70,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,091. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.31. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

