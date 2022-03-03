Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 29,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 375,676 shares.The stock last traded at $44.79 and had previously closed at $44.50.

The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.10 million. Domo’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.60.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,212,000. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its position in shares of Domo by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 611,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,341,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Domo by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 691,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 186,844 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,052,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,143,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,698,000 after buying an additional 160,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.22.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

