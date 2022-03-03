DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Receives Buy Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on the stock.

SMDS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.84) to GBX 588 ($7.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 520.83 ($6.99).

SMDS opened at GBX 322.30 ($4.32) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 393.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.42. DS Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 312.96 ($4.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 465.97 ($6.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.65%.

In other news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 5,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($25,962.70).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

