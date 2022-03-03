Duckhorn Portfolio (NAPA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, analysts expect Duckhorn Portfolio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25.
Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.30.
In related news, insider Zach Rasmuson sold 5,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $115,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 935,403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 79,792 shares during the last quarter. 22.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Duckhorn Portfolio (Get Rating)
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
