Duluth (DLTH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Duluth to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Duluth to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLTH stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. Duluth has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $20.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $426.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Duluth by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Duluth by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Duluth by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Duluth by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

