DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of DZS from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DZS from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of DZS stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.17 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average is $13.84. DZS has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DZS will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DZS by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DZS by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DZS by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,699 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

