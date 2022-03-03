Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 564.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,423,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,175,000 after buying an additional 1,209,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,132,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 187,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 154,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 193,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,517,000 after purchasing an additional 141,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN opened at $117.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $98.24 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.17.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

