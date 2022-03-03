Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of NYSE:EOI opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
