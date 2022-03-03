Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE ETJ opened at $9.92 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETJ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 174,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

